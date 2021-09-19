SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

