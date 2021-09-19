Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.