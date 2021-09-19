Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1,229.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.