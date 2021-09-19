Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Helios Technologies worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $399,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.