Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Gentherm worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

