Swiss National Bank Has $4.78 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LILAK opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

