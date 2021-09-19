Swiss National Bank Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ultra Clean worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

