Swiss National Bank Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Trinity Industries worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.82 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

