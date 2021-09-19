Swiss National Bank Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Boise Cascade worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

