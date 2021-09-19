Swiss National Bank Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

