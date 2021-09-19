Swiss National Bank Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Shutterstock worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,760 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,064. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $120.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

