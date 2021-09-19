Swiss National Bank Has $5.13 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

