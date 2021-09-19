Swiss National Bank Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Xperi worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Xperi by 54.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 28.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

