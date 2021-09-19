Swiss National Bank Has $5.24 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Dycom Industries worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

