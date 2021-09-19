Swiss National Bank Has $5.27 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Hilltop worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.