Swiss National Bank Has $5.35 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.