Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

