Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

