Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of First Merchants worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

