Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of MEDNAX worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MD opened at $29.00 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

