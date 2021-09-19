Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $11,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.