Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Washington Federal worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.