Swiss National Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of WSFS Financial worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

