Swiss National Bank Sells 12,200 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of SITE Centers worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITC opened at $15.74 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.