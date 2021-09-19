Swiss National Bank Sells 12,700 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Cryoport worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,997 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $26,224,330 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

