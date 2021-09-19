Swiss National Bank Sells 14,800 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

