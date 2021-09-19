Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Innospec worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Innospec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Innospec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $84.70 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

