Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Boot Barn worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

BOOT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

