Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Belden worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $57.95 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

