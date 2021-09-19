Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Mueller Industries worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

