Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

