Swiss National Bank Sells 5,600 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Avaya worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.