Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.