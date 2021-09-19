Swiss National Bank Takes $5.22 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,549,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Upstart by 65,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $308.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.