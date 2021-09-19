Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Green Dot worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of GDOT opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.