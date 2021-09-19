Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Hub Group worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

