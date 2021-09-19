Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

