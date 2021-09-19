SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

SWKH stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

