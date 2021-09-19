Synthetify Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.99 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $31.99 million and $259,853.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00012009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07095088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,365.22 or 1.00013835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00854059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002626 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

