Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

