Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sysco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143,475 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

