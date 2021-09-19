T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

