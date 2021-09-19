T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,848. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

