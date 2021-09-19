T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

