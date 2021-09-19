T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

TTOO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.