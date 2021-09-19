Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,387 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,809 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 2,684,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

