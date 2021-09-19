Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $122.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.