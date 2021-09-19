Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 120,768 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

