Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,359 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 36,066 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,943. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

