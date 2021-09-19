Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TEDU stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

